CXO Moves: Exec movements at Byju's, ShareChat, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Manoj Kandasamy

Previous: National agency head, ShareChat

Present: Chief digital officer, Motivator, GroupM

GroupM’s Motivator has appointed Manoj Kandasamy as its chief digital officer. He has worked in companies like Origami Creative Concepts, Grey Group, Flipkart and Adobe.

Vineet Singh

Previous: Head of marketing and creative strategy, Byju's Vineet Singh has moved on from Byju’s. He has been associated with the brand since September 2021.

He has worked with Embassy Group, Google India and Publicis Groupe-owned agency Digitas India.

Rohit Malkani and Kartik Smetacek

Previous: Joint national creative directors, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Present: Chief creative officers, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has promoted Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, its joint national creative directors, to the roles of chief creative officers (CCOs). In their respective roles, they will guide L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s creative vision, drawing from their understanding of the evolving media landscape.

Udit Sharma

Previous: Chief revenue officer, ShareChat

Present: Chief business officer, One Impression

One Impression has appointed Udit Sharma as chief business officer. Sharma has worked in companies like STMicroelectronics, Canesta, Samsung Electronics, Zomato, Freecharge and Hotstar.

Tushar Nerkar

Previous: Head of marketing, Parag Milk Foods

Present: Chief marketing manager, Arvind Limited

Tushar Nerkar has joined Arvind Limited in a new role. He has also worked with Jet Airways and Havmor Ice Cream.