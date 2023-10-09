CXO Moves: Exec movements at DDB, Google, Wavemaker, Mankind Pharma, Dunzo and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Alex Lubar

Previous: Global president and COO, DDB Worldwide

Present: Global chief executive officer, DDB Worldwide

DDB Worldwide has elevated Alex Lubar in a new role. He has worked across Rapp Collins Worldwide, The Ad Store, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Grey Advertising.

Sreenivasa Reddy

Previous: Senior director - mixed reality engg. (Device & Tech) and head of XR regulatory affairs (APAC & MEA), Microsoft

Present: managing director - government affairs and public policy, Google

Google has brought Sreenivasa Reddy on board as managing director - government affairs and public policy. Reddy started his career at Blue Star and went on to work with companies like Escorts, Marconi, Ericsson, Airtel and Apple.

Sairam Ranganathan

Previous: National head - digital services, Wavemaker India

Present: Chief digital officer, Wavemaker India

Wavemaker India has appointed Sairam Ranganathan in a new role. He has worked in companies like Indian Railways, Mindshare and Maxus Global.

Joy Chauhan

Previous: Chief client officer - South Asia and managing partner - Delhi, Wunderman Thompson

Joy Chauhan, who led Wunderman Thompson as chief client officer - South Asia and managing partner - Delhi has stepped down from his position after a decade’s stint at the advertising company. Chauhan has spearheaded the mandate of building up brands like Airtel, Hero, Nestle and PepsiCo.

Sanjay Koul

Previous: Senior president, Mankind Pharma

Present: Chief marketing officer, Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma has elevated Sanjay Koul in a new role. He started his innings at the pharmaceutical company in the year 2015.

Amit Jain

Previous: Head of hub operations, APeC, Volvo Car Malaysia

Present: Head - marketing operations, Volvo Car Malaysia

Amit Jain has been promoted in a new role. He has worked in companies like Samsung India Electronic, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz India, Volvo Car India.

Atul Sinha

Previous: SVP - retail, CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership

Present: Chief operating officer, CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership

CaratLane has promoted Atul Sinha in a new role. Sinha started his career with Hindustan Unilever.

Dalvir Suri

Previous: Co-founder, Dunzo

Dalvir Suri has moved on from Dunzo. He has worked across IBM India and Cybrilla Technologies.

Vigyeta Agrawal

Previous: Head of marketing - JioCinema, Viacom18 Media

Vigyeta Agrawal has moved on from her respective role. She has been a part of companies like Thomson Connect Worldwide, HT Media, Fever FM and Amazon.

Nishchay Bahl

Previous: Chief business officer - offline, The Good Glamm Group

Present: Senior vice president - offline sales, Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer has appointed Nishchay Bahl in a new role. He has been a part of companies like Britannia Industries and Reckitt.