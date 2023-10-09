CXO Moves: Exec movements at DDB, Google, Wavemaker, Mankind Pharma, Dunzo and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Alex Lubar
Previous: Global president and COO, DDB Worldwide
Present: Global chief executive officer, DDB Worldwide
DDB Worldwide has elevated Alex Lubar in a new role. He has worked across Rapp Collins Worldwide, The Ad Store, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Grey Advertising.
Sreenivasa Reddy
Previous: Senior director - mixed reality engg. (Device & Tech) and head of XR regulatory affairs (APAC & MEA), Microsoft
Present: managing director - government affairs and public policy, Google
Google has brought Sreenivasa Reddy on board as managing director - government affairs and public policy. Reddy started his career at Blue Star and went on to work with companies like Escorts, Marconi, Ericsson, Airtel and Apple.
Sairam Ranganathan
Previous: National head - digital services, Wavemaker India
Present: Chief digital officer, Wavemaker India
Wavemaker India has appointed Sairam Ranganathan in a new role. He has worked in companies like Indian Railways, Mindshare and Maxus Global.
Joy Chauhan
Previous: Chief client officer - South Asia and managing partner - Delhi, Wunderman Thompson
Joy Chauhan, who led Wunderman Thompson as chief client officer - South Asia and managing partner - Delhi has stepped down from his position after a decade’s stint at the advertising company. Chauhan has spearheaded the mandate of building up brands like Airtel, Hero, Nestle and PepsiCo.
Sanjay Koul
Previous: Senior president, Mankind Pharma
Present: Chief marketing officer, Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma has elevated Sanjay Koul in a new role. He started his innings at the pharmaceutical company in the year 2015.
Amit Jain
Previous: Head of hub operations, APeC, Volvo Car Malaysia
Present: Head - marketing operations, Volvo Car Malaysia
Amit Jain has been promoted in a new role. He has worked in companies like Samsung India Electronic, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz India, Volvo Car India.
Atul Sinha
Previous: SVP - retail, CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership
Present: Chief operating officer, CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership
CaratLane has promoted Atul Sinha in a new role. Sinha started his career with Hindustan Unilever.
Dalvir Suri
Previous: Co-founder, Dunzo
Dalvir Suri has moved on from Dunzo. He has worked across IBM India and Cybrilla Technologies.
Vigyeta Agrawal
Previous: Head of marketing - JioCinema, Viacom18 Media
Vigyeta Agrawal has moved on from her respective role. She has been a part of companies like Thomson Connect Worldwide, HT Media, Fever FM and Amazon.
Nishchay Bahl
Previous: Chief business officer - offline, The Good Glamm Group
Present: Senior vice president - offline sales, Honasa Consumer
Honasa Consumer has appointed Nishchay Bahl in a new role. He has been a part of companies like Britannia Industries and Reckitt.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy