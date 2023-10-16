CXO Moves: Exec movements at Madison Media, Xiaomi, RPG Group, Enormous and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Rob Norman

Present: Advisor, Madison Media

Madison Media has appointed Rob Norman as advisor. He has worked across Outrider, MediaEdge, GroupM and Comscore.

Manu Kumar Jain

Previous: Global vice president, Xiaomi Technology

Present: CEO, G42

Manu Kumar Jain has joined AI firm G42 as chief executive officer. Jain has worked across Headstrong, Tata Administrative Services, McKinsey & Company, Jabong and Hungama.

Anant Goenka

Previous: Vice chairman, CEAT

Present: Vice chairman, RPG Group

RPG Group has appointed Anant Goenka in a new role. He has worked in companies like KEC International, ATMA India and Zensar Technologies.

Pranoy Kanojia and Shrikant Thounaojam

Previous: Vice president - strategy, Toaster; Associate creative director - TBWA\India

Present: Head of planning, and creative director, Enormous

Pranoy Kanojia has come on board as the head of planning. He has built brands like Amazon, Bookmyshow, Marico Hair Oils portfolio (Nihar, Parachute), Yes Bank, Red Bull, Disney+ Hotstar, Ola Electric, Mahindra Racing, to name a few. Shrikant Thounaojam joins as a creative director. He has worked with agencies like McCann, erstwhile JWT, Lowe Lintas, and Hakuhodo.

Azmat Jagmag

Previous: Head of marketing, Warner Bros Discovery

Present: Partnerships & Solutions Marketing Head INSEAK, Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros Discovery has promoted Azmat Jagmag in a new role. She has worked across Draft FCB Ulka, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Discovery Inc.

R Govindarajan

Present: Chief innovation officer, Kapiva

Kapiva has appointed R Govindarajan in a new role. He has worked in organisations like Zydus Wellness R&D, Himalaya Global Research Centre and Dabur International R&D.

Esha Nagar

Previous: Managing director, Nepa, APAC

Present: Founder and chief executive officer, The Pegboard

Esha Nagar has launched The Pegboard, a brand strategy firm and media studio. She has worked across Reckitt Benckiser, Kantar IMRB and Nielsen.