CXO Moves: Exec movements at WPP, Publicis Groupe, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Sleepwell and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Jane Geraghty

Present: Chief client officer, WPP

WPP appointed Jane Geraghty as chief client officer. Based in New York, she will be responsible for leading WPP’s key client relationships and overseeing the company’s global client leaders.

Geraghty is currently chief executive officer of Landor & Fitch, WPP’s brand and design consultancy. She will remain a board member of Landor & Fitch as executive chairman.

Smita Salgaonkar

Previous: Country manager - data and digital media, Media.Monks

Present: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has appointed Smita Salgaonkar in a new role. At Google Cloud—as per LinkedIn post—will “drive marketing technology, its applications in customer centricity and its impact on profitability and business outcomes.”

She has worked across People Interactive, Vserv.mobi, HDmessaging, dunnhumby and Omnicom Media Group.

Ajay Pandey

Previous: Head of media, Sleepwell

Present: Vice president - marketing, Sleepwell

Sleepwell promoted Ajay Pandey in a new role. He has worked at NIPM too.

Charu Kishnani

Previous: Executive vice president - marketing, CarDekho

Present: Chief marketing officer, CarDekho

CarDekho has promoted Charu Kishnani as chief marketing officer. She started her career with CarDekho as a software developer.

Sunil Raina

Present: Managing director (Interim), Lava

Lava has appointed Sunil Raina as MD on an interim basis. He has worked across Hughes Telecom, Tata Teleservices, airtel, Reliance Communications and Telenor Group.

Kedar Teny

Previous: Chief executive officer - Lowe Lintas, MullenLowe Lintas

Present: Chief product officer, Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe has appointed Kedar Teny as chief product officer. He has worked across iB&W Communications, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Bharti Airtel, Unilever, McDonald’s, Sony Pictures Networks India and Tilt Brand Solutions and Avataar.Me.

Jasmine Sachdeva and Dipika Bhasin

Previous: National strategy head, Zenith; Executive vice president - planning and growth, Dentsu

Present: Wavemaker India

GroupM-owned agency Wavemaker India has appointed Jasmine Sachdeva as managing partner and Dipika Bhasin as head for team Reckitt.

Sachdeva has spearheaded award-winning campaigns for brands such as Nestle, Haleon, MamaEarth, Hero Moto Corp, Google, and Airtel.

Bhasin has led media practices for renowned brands such as Apple, LG, Vivo, Royal Enfield, HP, Perfetti Van Melle, Maruti, Snapdeal, Nissan and many more.

Debanjan Basak

Previous: Group creative director, Havas Group India

Present: Executive creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Debanjan Basak in a new role. He has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, Dentsu Impact, Contract Advertising etc.