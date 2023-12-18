comScore

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements in Publicis Worldwide, Nothing, Ogilvy and more

Executives move in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Dec 18, 2023 7:59 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements in Publicis Worldwide, Nothing, Ogilvy and more
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Manu Sharma, Nidhi Sinha, Anurag Agnihotri and Aditya Jairaj)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

images.storyboard18.com

Manu Sharma

Previous: Vice president and general manager, Nothing India

Manu Sharma has moved on from Nothing India. He has worked in agencies and companies like Ogilvy & Mather and HP.

images.storyboard18.com

Nidhi Sinha

Previous: Vice president - strategic planning, McCann Worldgroup

Present: Vice president - planning and strategy, Publicis Worldwide

Nidhi Sinha has joined Publicis Worldwide in a new role. She has worked across Fractal Analytics, Nielsen, Mintel and Contract Advertising.

images.storyboard18.com

Anurag Agnihotri

Present: Chief creative officer, Ogilvy

Ogilvy elevates Anurag Agnihotri as chief creative officer (West). He joined Ogilvy as a senior creative director.

images.storyboard18.com

Aditya Jairaj

Previous: Deputy managing director, Stellantis

Present: Chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis

Stellantis has promoted Aditya Jairaj in a new role. He has worked across TVS Motor Company, Ernst & Young, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan Motor Corporation and Infiniti Motor Company.

Unni Hariharan

Previous: Executive director, Nielsen

Present: Executive director, tech & e-commerce, Ipsos India

Unni Hariharan has joined Ipsos India in a new role. He has worked across TNS India and Kadence International.

Nikhil Fernandes

Previous: Senior creative director - digital, FCB Ulka

Present: Chief creative officer, Vector Brand Solutions

Vector Brand Solutions has appointed Nikhil Fernandes in a new role. He has worked across Cheil Worldwide, AgencyDigi, OgilvyOne, Creativeland Asia and FCB Ulka.

Neville Suraliwala

Previous: Head of account management, Makani Creatives

Present: Business head, Infectious Advertising

Neville Suraliwala has been appointed as business head by Infectious Advertising. He has worked across Draftfcb, Lowe Lintas and Partners, Soho Square, Franklin Templeton Investments and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Dec 18, 2023 7:59 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Leadership 101: What bosses at ad agencies shouldn't do

Leadership 101: What bosses at ad agencies shouldn't do

Brand Makers

Castrol India’s Rohit Talwar on marketing and new campaign targeting truck drivers

Castrol India’s Rohit Talwar on marketing and new campaign targeting truck drivers

Brand Makers

VML sets up new leadership team for Asia Pacific

VML sets up new leadership team for Asia Pacific

Brand Makers

Grey gets a new team to handle The Coca-Cola Company

Grey gets a new team to handle The Coca-Cola Company

Brand Makers

Skincare is not just about looking good, it's about feeling confident in one's own skin: VLCC’s Puneet Gulati

Skincare is not just about looking good, it's about feeling confident in one's own skin: VLCC’s Puneet Gulati

Brand Makers

It is a good time to be a brand manager: Sameer Satpathy, CEO, ITC Personal Care

It is a good time to be a brand manager: Sameer Satpathy, CEO, ITC Personal Care

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Iqbal Singh Chahal - Covid Warrior by Minhaz Merchant

Bookstrapping: Iqbal Singh Chahal - Covid Warrior by Minhaz Merchant