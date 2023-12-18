CXO Moves: Exec movements in Publicis Worldwide, Nothing, Ogilvy and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Manu Sharma

Previous: Vice president and general manager, Nothing India

Manu Sharma has moved on from Nothing India. He has worked in agencies and companies like Ogilvy & Mather and HP.

Nidhi Sinha

Previous: Vice president - strategic planning, McCann Worldgroup

Present: Vice president - planning and strategy, Publicis Worldwide

Nidhi Sinha has joined Publicis Worldwide in a new role. She has worked across Fractal Analytics, Nielsen, Mintel and Contract Advertising.

Anurag Agnihotri

Present: Chief creative officer, Ogilvy

Ogilvy elevates Anurag Agnihotri as chief creative officer (West). He joined Ogilvy as a senior creative director.

Aditya Jairaj

Previous: Deputy managing director, Stellantis

Present: Chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis

Stellantis has promoted Aditya Jairaj in a new role. He has worked across TVS Motor Company, Ernst & Young, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan Motor Corporation and Infiniti Motor Company.

Unni Hariharan

Previous: Executive director, Nielsen

Present: Executive director, tech & e-commerce, Ipsos India

Unni Hariharan has joined Ipsos India in a new role. He has worked across TNS India and Kadence International.

Nikhil Fernandes

Previous: Senior creative director - digital, FCB Ulka

Present: Chief creative officer, Vector Brand Solutions

Vector Brand Solutions has appointed Nikhil Fernandes in a new role. He has worked across Cheil Worldwide, AgencyDigi, OgilvyOne, Creativeland Asia and FCB Ulka.

Neville Suraliwala

Previous: Head of account management, Makani Creatives

Present: Business head, Infectious Advertising

Neville Suraliwala has been appointed as business head by Infectious Advertising. He has worked across Draftfcb, Lowe Lintas and Partners, Soho Square, Franklin Templeton Investments and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.