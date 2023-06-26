comScore

CXO Moves: Exec movements in The Coca-Cola, Wunderman Thompson, Infectious Advertising and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Previous: Head of global creative strategy and content, The Coca-Cola Company

Present: Global head of generative AI, The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company has promoted Pratik Thakar to the role of global head of generative AI. In his current role, he will be tasked with creating ideas and developing creative platforms leveraging AI technology. This is in order to enhance the consumer experience across the entire brand and category portfolio of The Coca-Cola Company. Thakar has an experience of more than three decades and has worked across Reed Elsevier, Pressman Advertising & Marketing, Mudra Communications, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi Asia, McCann Worldgroup and Grey Group.

Previous: Senior vice president and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson

Present: Managing partner - East and South, Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson has promoted Vijay Jacob as managing partner - East and South. Jacob has more than 25 years of experience and has worked with companies like Eveready Industries, Mudra Communications, Grey Group, Bates 141 and McCann.

Hrishitaa Chopra

Previous: Senior marketing manager, Vivo

Present: Head of marketing - Philips TV & Sound, TP Vision

Hrishitaa Chopra has been appointed as head of marketing for Philips TV & Sound. Armed with 15 years of experience, Chopra has worked with LG Electronics, LG Hausys, Whirlpool and Samsung Mobile in the past.

Present: Business head, Infectious Advertising

Infectious Advertising brings Ankit Gandhi on board as business head. Gandhi has 14 years of experience and has worked with agencies like R K Swamy BBDO. He has also worked with brands like Mercedes-Benz, Mazzucchelli’s, Hindustan Times, Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC and Pediasure.

Archit Shankar

Previous: Head of marketing - career education business, NIIT Limited

Present: Head of marketing and corporate communication, Bharti AXA Life Insurance

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has brought Archit Shankar on board as the head of marketing and corporate communication. In his new role, he will be accountable for marketing strategies, digital customer acquisition, channel marketing, consumer rights, and public relations initiatives. Shankar has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Evalueserve and Max Bupa Health Insurance Company.

Naresh Sharma

Previous: Head - marketing communication, Tata Projects

Present: Vice president - marketing, The ALP Group

The ALP Group has appointed Naresh Sharma as the vice president - marketing. Sharma has more than three decades of experience and has worked with companies and agencies like AKG Acoustics GmbH, Bose Corporation, Ogilvy & Mather, Lowe Lintas, Mudra Communications, Rediffusion DY&R, Latitude 23 Communications, Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising and Lavasa Corp.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


