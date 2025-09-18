Debasree Dasgupta appointed CMO of Pernod Ricard India

Debasree Dasgupta, who currently serves as the Global Vice President at Pernod Ricard and Chief Marketing Officer of Absolut, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard India. She succeeds Kartik Mohindra in the role. Dasgupta will officially assume her new responsibilities in November and is scheduled to relocate to India on February 1, 2026. Sources at Pernod Ricard have confirmed Storyboard18.

She began her career as a Brand Manager at Titan Company before moving to Unilever, where she rose to the position of Senior Brand Manager for Lakmé. She then joined Reckitt as Area Innovation Manager for Developing Markets (LAPAC + RUMEA) and was subsequently promoted to Global Brand Marketing Director for Veet and Special Projects.

Following her tenure at Reckitt, Dasgupta was appointed Marketing Director for Beverages at PepsiCo, overseeing carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and ready-to-drink teas across the UK and Ireland.

In her current role, Dasgupta is responsible for shaping Absolut’s long-term vision and global strategy—balancing the brand’s heritage with modern relevance. She leads the development of growth blueprints, spanning brand ambition, innovation pipelines, integrated campaigns, and global go-to-market playbooks, all anchored in sustainable brand equity, cultural relevance, and measurable market impact.

In July, William Grant & Sons had announced Kartik Mohindra, formerly chief marketing officer and head of global business development at Pernod Ricard India, to assume the role of managing director for India, effective September 30. The appointment comes as William Grant & Sons seeks to capitalize on India's expanding premium spirits market.

Mohindra brings more than two decades of experience in marketing and sales across the alcohol, beverage and fast-moving consumer goods sectors. His hire represents a strategic recruitment from one of the industry's largest players, as William Grant & Sons looks to accelerate growth.