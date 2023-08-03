Dentsu Creative appoints Manzoor Alam as ECD

Dentsu Creative India has announced the appointment of Manzoor Alam as executive creative director (ECD). He will report into Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer - North, Dentsu Creative India.

As per the mandate, Alam will spearhead teams working on brands like Honda Cars, Max Healthcare, Catch Spices, Royal Stag, 100 Pipers, Herbalife, Hamdard, and Carlsberg, to name a few from the agency’s Gurgaon office.

He will focus on nurturing and developing the agency's creative talent pool, while also establishing it as a hub for delivering top-tier, innovative and high-calibre work. Alam’s aim will be to cultivate a vibrant and forward-thinking creative culture that empowers the agency to craft campaigns that deeply resonate with its clients.

Alam has had stints at agencies such as McCann and Rediffusion. Most recently, he served at Lowe Lintas. During his tenure, he contributed to the success of Google's flagship products like Google Search, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google My Business, and Google Voice.

In addition, Alam also made significant contributions to other brands, including OLX, HP, Maruti Suzuki, and GoDaddy, among many others. His outstanding achievements and creativity in the advertising industry have been recognized and honored with accolades at events like Cannes, Effies, and AAAI awards.

Speaking on the appointment, Mohanty said, “Manzoor's exceptional journey showcases a wealth of experience and an extensive portfolio of accomplishments with leading brands such as Google and OLX, as well as numerous start-ups and tech ventures. His unique ability to infuse his ideas with a strong sense of humanity has endeared him to brands across the spectrum. We are thrilled to have him on board and are certain that he will be instrumental in taking our goals of Modern Creativity to new heights.”