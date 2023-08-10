Dentsu Creative appoints Shweta Khosla and Punit Singh as EVP - strategy and planning

Dentsu Creative India has appointed Shweta Khosla and Punit Singh as executive vice president (EVP) – strategy and planning. In their new roles, the duo will report into Sumeer Mathur, chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative India.

As per the mandate, they will deliver transformative strategies for the agency's key clients and brands. Their expertise will prove instrumental in addressing brand challenges and elevating the creative standards across both offices.

Together, Khosla and Singh will fortify the agency's strategic capabilities, delivering solutions that blend modern creativity, human insights, cultural authenticity, data analysis and cutting-edge technology.

Khosla will lead the strategy team in the Bengaluru office, leveraging her exceptional leadership skills and comprehensive funnel approach. Meanwhile, Singh will take charge in the Gurugram office, spearheading strategic thinking on vital accounts and establishing an integrated strategy team to enhance client support.

Previously, Khosla led the strategy of Wunderman Thompson as senior vice president and executive planning director. With a 20-year background in strategic planning across 10 countries and diverse categories, Khosla has extensive experience, particularly in beverages, beauty, fashion, newspapers, and technology. Beginning her journey after completing her bachelor’s in chemistry from St. Stephens College, she embarked on her advertising career with Ogilvy & Mather, Bangalore, and subsequently held positions at JWT and Grey.

Singh brings with him a robust experience of over 17 years, having worked across startups, media and creative agencies. His expertise extends across both the client side and the agency landscape. In his most recent role, he served as lead planner at Lowe Lintas, working with brands such as Google Search, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Home, Upstox, OLX, and HP, among others.

Singh has also excelled as a digital integration evangelist, making a significant impact on various brands and offices. His skill set encompasses tech, data, digital, product, consumer, and communication. In addition to this, his work has garnered recognition at the national, regional, and global levels, receiving prestigious awards and accolades from platforms such as Effies, Emvies, WARC, and Cannes Lions.

Speaking on the appointments, Mathur said, “I am very excited to welcome Shweta and Punit to the team. Their wealth of experience and insightful perspectives will certainly revolutionize our strategic product. With their exceptional leadership on key accounts, we are confident that they will inspire their teams to harness Modern Creativity and drive exceptional results. Exciting times lie ahead, and we are well-positioned for a promising journey."

Khosla commented, "The question that marketers are increasingly asking is how to make brand equity connect and deliver results across their consumers' fragmented journey. This requires collaboration across data, creative, and media – a necessary change of approach that dentsu has already initiated. However, a new way of working is not the only reason I consider myself lucky to be a part of this team. I have entered a culture of kindness and a happy work environment, which is the secret sauce for creating ideas that deliver."

Singh added, “I am thrilled to join Dentsu Creative. I have long admired their work, especially their interpretation of ‘Modern Creativity’ which has been recognized not just in India but worldwide. I look forward to working and learning with such a talented bunch of people to create work that is both effective and engaging."

Dentsu Creative India made a remarkable impact from its very inception, taking the world by storm when it was honoured as the 'Agency of The Year' at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2022 - a historic first for India.