Dharmendra, India’s beloved He-Man and evergreen star, dies at 89

Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the He-Man of Bollywood, passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai on Monday, November 10, his team confirmed as per multiple media reports. The legendary star breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to respiratory complications. With a career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra leaves behind an unparalleled legacy that helped define the golden age of Hindi cinema.
His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy as one of Bollywood’s most loved and enduring icons will continue to live on in the hearts of millions.
The actor is survived by his wife Hema Malini and six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. His final on-screen appearance will be in Ikkis, slated for release on December 25, marking a poignant farewell to the big screen.
Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in a small village in Ludhiana, Punjab, he began his cinematic journey with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over the years, he evolved into one of Indian cinema’s most adored and versatile leading men, known for effortlessly balancing rugged action roles with heartfelt romance. In 2012, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dharmendra starred in some of Bollywood’s most celebrated films, including Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Phool Aur Patthar, Naukar Biwi Ka, Betaab, and Ghayal.
Before entering films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. His later marriage to Hema Malini — after years of collaboration on films — became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories.
Even in his late eighties, Dharmendra remained deeply connected to his fans through social media, where he often shared glimpses of his life away from the arc lights. His posts, featuring him driving tractors, tending to his farm, or imparting simple life lessons, reflected his grounded nature.