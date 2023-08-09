comScore

Diageo appoints Varun Koorichh as vice president - marketing

With a 15 year experience at PepsiCo, his previous role at the American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation was marketing director, food service - global customers.

By  Storyboard18Aug 9, 2023 1:49 PM
Varun Koorichh, who started his career at Perfect Relations as associate image manager, his innings at PepsiCo began as a management trainee.

Diageo India has brought Varun Koorichh on board as vice president - marketing. Announcing his move via LinkedIn, previously, Koorichh led PepsiCo as marketing director, food service - global customers.

“After an incredible journey of 15 years at PepsiCo, the time has come for me to bid farewell. It feels both nostalgic and emotional to say goodbye to a company that has been like a second family to me. I still remember the day I joined as a management trainee, eager to learn and grow. From those early days, riding on Pepsi trucks and bikes to activating Pepsi across cricket stadiums and expanding Mountain Dew’s presence in India, every moment has been a valuable lesson,” the LinkedIn post read.

Koorichh, who started his career at Perfect Relations as associate image manager, his innings at PepsiCo began as a management trainee. His stint at PepsiCo, which lasted for 15 years, his skills range from strategic thinking , fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), digital strategy, communication, problem solving, brand strategy, business planning and brand development.


First Published on Aug 9, 2023 1:49 PM

