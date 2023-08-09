Diageo appoints Varun Koorichh as vice president - marketing

“After an incredible journey of 15 years at PepsiCo, the time has come for me to bid farewell. It feels both nostalgic and emotional to say goodbye to a company that has been like a second family to me. I still remember the day I joined as a management trainee, eager to learn and grow. From those early days, riding on Pepsi trucks and bikes to activating Pepsi across cricket stadiums and expanding Mountain Dew’s presence in India, every moment has been a valuable lesson,” the LinkedIn post read.