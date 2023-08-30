comScore

Brand Makers

Dilen Gandhi quits Reckitt as Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition

Dilen Gandhi has been with Reckitt for the past 2.5 years. He was previously with PepsiCo.

By  Storyboard18Aug 30, 2023 11:53 AM
Dilen Gandhi quits Reckitt as Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition
Dilen Gandhi, who has a strong background in P&L management, brand strategy, innovation, new business development, key account management and marketing communications, started his career at Gillette India as area sales manager.

Dilen Gandhi, who served as the regional marketing director - health and nutrition at Reckitt has moved on. Gandhi said, “Reckitt has been my home for the past 2.5 years and I take with me not just a life-time worth of memories but so many friendships, that I know will have my back as I step into the future. The company itself is transforming and I am eagerly awaiting the company’s transformation as I set out toward one of my own.”

Gandhi, who has a background in P&L management, brand strategy, innovation, new business development, key account management and marketing communications, started his career at Gillette India as area sales manager.

He joined Procter & Gamble in 2006, where his last position was senior regional innovation brand manager, Always/Whisper - India, Middle East, Africa. Then, his innings began at PepsiCo, where his last position was senior director and category head - foods.

In an earlier conversation with Storyboard18, Gandhi had stated, "As Reckitt, we are crafting new models and frameworks to create scale and make it more meaningful in the ways we engage with our audiences. Purpose is playing an important role where each brand is intertwined with purpose in terms of making a difference to the society we play in. Other trends that do play a part in our marketing strategy include social media influencers, digital marketing and direct-to-consumer sales."


Tags
First Published on Aug 30, 2023 7:30 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Zoo Media appoints Satya Koniki as Head of Global Delivery

Zoo Media appoints Satya Koniki as Head of Global Delivery

Brand Makers

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboards Samir Shanbhag as Business Head and EVP

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboards Samir Shanbhag as Business Head and EVP

Brand Makers

Storyboard18 YoungGuns: Pictures from the star-studded evening

Storyboard18 YoungGuns: Pictures from the star-studded evening

Brand Makers

BharatPe’s chief business officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl quits

BharatPe’s chief business officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl quits

Brand Makers

How Maruti Suzuki is steering in the right direction

How Maruti Suzuki is steering in the right direction

Brand Makers

PB Fintech promotes Sarbvir Singh as Executive Director and Group CEO

PB Fintech promotes Sarbvir Singh as Executive Director and Group CEO

Brand Makers

Shell promotes Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair

Shell promotes Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair