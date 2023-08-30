Dilen Gandhi quits Reckitt as Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition

Dilen Gandhi, who served as the regional marketing director - health and nutrition at Reckitt has moved on. Gandhi said, “Reckitt has been my home for the past 2.5 years and I take with me not just a life-time worth of memories but so many friendships, that I know will have my back as I step into the future. The company itself is transforming and I am eagerly awaiting the company’s transformation as I set out toward one of my own.”

Gandhi, who has a background in P&L management, brand strategy, innovation, new business development, key account management and marketing communications, started his career at Gillette India as area sales manager.

He joined Procter & Gamble in 2006, where his last position was senior regional innovation brand manager, Always/Whisper - India, Middle East, Africa. Then, his innings began at PepsiCo, where his last position was senior director and category head - foods.