Dilen Gandhi quits Reckitt as Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition

Dilen Gandhi, who served as the regional marketing director - health and nutrition at Reckitt has moved on. Gandhi said, “Reckitt has been my home for the past 2.5 years and I take with me not just a life-time worth of memories but so many friendships, that I know will have my back as I step into the future. The company itself is transforming and I am eagerly awaiting the company’s transformation as I set out toward one of my own.”
Gandhi, who has a background in P&L management, brand strategy, innovation, new business development, key account management and marketing communications, started his career at Gillette India as area sales manager.
He joined Procter & Gamble in 2006, where his last position was senior regional innovation brand manager, Always/Whisper - India, Middle East, Africa. Then, his innings began at PepsiCo, where his last position was senior director and category head - foods.
In an earlier conversation with Storyboard18, Gandhi had stated, "As Reckitt, we are crafting new models and frameworks to create scale and make it more meaningful in the ways we engage with our audiences. Purpose is playing an important role where each brand is intertwined with purpose in terms of making a difference to the society we play in. Other trends that do play a part in our marketing strategy include social media influencers, digital marketing and direct-to-consumer sales."