Diwali IPO Rush: Half a dozen companies expected to go public; all eyes on Tata Tech, Mamaearth

With the festival of lights, Diwali, just around the corner, several companies are gearing up to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs) during the festive season and the subsequent weeks.

Ahead of Diwali, which is set to begin on November 10, Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) and Cello World will open for subscription on October 31 and October 30, respectively. Flair Writing Industries, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Protean eGov Technologies, and ASK Automotive are all in the final stages for public listings, as per reports.

Moreover, reports suggest that Flair Writing Industries is likely to enter the market either in the last week of October or the first week of November. The IPOs of Protean e-Gov Technologies and Ask Automotive are expected to open for subscription between November 6 and November 10.

Blue Jet Healthcare has already made its IPO debut with an issue size of Rs 840.27 crore, and Honasa Consumer's IPO will close for subscription on November 2.

One of the most highly anticipated IPOs, Tata Technologies, is expected to open for subscription in the last week of November, post-Diwali.

In the SME segment, Shanthala FMCG Products will open for subscription from October 27 to October 31, with an issue size of Rs 16.07 crore and an offer price of Rs 91 per share. Maitreya Medicare is also set to join the SME lineup with an issue size of Rs 14.89 crore, and its subscription period will run from October 27 to November 1, with a price band fixed at Rs 78-82.

In the mainboard space, IRM Energy will be listed on NSE and BSE on October 26. The company raised Rs 545.4 crore through its IPO.