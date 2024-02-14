comScore

Brand Makers

Dream11's parent company appeals with NCLAT against NCLT's recent order

The insolvency petition, initiated by the resolution professional of Reward Solutions, had in NCLT alleged that Sporta defaulted on dues amounting to Rs 7.61 crore.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 1:46 PM
Dream11's parent company appeals with NCLAT against NCLT's recent order
The order by NCLT Mumbai accepted an insolvency petition against the fantasy gaming giant. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Fantasy gaming company Dream 11's parent company Sporta Technologies Pvt Ltd, has lodged an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate (NCLAT) in Delhi against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai's recent order.

The order by NCLT Mumbai accepted an insolvency petition against the fantasy gaming giant. The NCLAT Chairperson's court will hear the case on February 14.

The insolvency petition, initiated by the resolution professional of Reward Solutions, had in NCLT alleged that Sporta defaulted on dues amounting to Rs 7.61 crore. NCLT's order appointed Madan Bajarang Lal Vaishnawa as the interim resolution professional to oversee the resolution process.

According to CNBC TV-18, the NCLT Mumbai prohibited the institution of suits, continuation of pending proceedings, and asset disposal by the fantasy gaming giant.

The moratorium order remains in effect until the completion of the insolvency resolution process or the approval of a resolution plan or liquidation order by the court, the order had said.

Reward Solutions, the petitioner in NCLT, claimed Sporta failed to pay license fees from the agreement's outset, while Sporta argued that COVID-19 hindered negotiations.

The company also contested the ambiguity surrounding the premises' ownership, asserting confusion between Reward Solutions and a third party, Mangalam Vanijya.

Sporta Technologies disclosed the Enforcement Directorate's provisional attachment order related to the leased premises.

Sporta Technologies has contended that the debt default occurred within the Section 10A period of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), making it ineligible for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). However, the tribunal ruled that Sporta owed operational debt to Reward Solutions, with no pre-existing dispute over the debt between the parties.


Tags
First Published on Feb 14, 2024 1:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Sneha Iyer of 22feet Tribal Worldwide quits: Exclusive

Sneha Iyer of 22feet Tribal Worldwide quits: Exclusive

Brand Makers

iCubesWire appoints Nivedita Dwivedi to lead business development across West and South India

iCubesWire appoints Nivedita Dwivedi to lead business development across West and South India

Brand Makers

Indifi Technologies appoints Jasmeet Arora as chief growth officer

Indifi Technologies appoints Jasmeet Arora as chief growth officer

Brand Makers

Indian-origin CEO Amit Midha to lead Saudi Arabia's $100 billion firm, Alat

Indian-origin CEO Amit Midha to lead Saudi Arabia's $100 billion firm, Alat

Brand Makers

Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as new Head – Media and Digital Marketing

Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as new Head – Media and Digital Marketing

Brand Makers

Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

Brand Makers

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!