Droom appoints Vishwajeet Singh Rana as head of marketing

Vishwajeet Singh Rana’s last full-time stint was with TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

Jul 25, 2023
Vishwajeet Singh Rana has also worked with companies like Grafik International, Giorgio Armani, McCann Worldgroup, Max New York Life, and HDFC Life.

Online marketplace Droom has appointed Vishwajeet Singh Rana as head of marketing. Rana joins the company from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, where he was the senior vice president\country head for almost two years.

Rana, who is armed with an experience of more than two decades started his career at Luxottica Group as sales associate and brand coordinator. From there, he took up the role of an associate at Ogilvy Public Relations.

He has also worked with companies like Grafik International, Giorgio Armani, McCann Worldgroup, Max New York Life, and HDFC Life.


First Published on Jul 25, 2023

