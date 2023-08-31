Ekta Relan steps down as chief strategy officer of Lowe Lintas

Ekta Relan, who served as the chief strategy officer at Lowe Lintas, the creative agency that’s part of MullenLowe Lintas Group is stepping down from her role.

She said, “I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to be an integral part of creation of some fabulous work, ideas that became truisms, stories that captured imagination (and capital), work that has its place in the proud history of not just Lintas but also of Indian advertising.”

Relan started her career at Lowe India as strategic brand planning director. Then, she moved to Unilever where her last role was regional marketing manager for the brand Clear in South East Asia.

She had a stint at SapientNitro, and began her journey at MullenLowe Lintas Group in 2015.