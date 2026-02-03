Eloelo Group promotes Nishant Kumar to Chief Marketing Officer

Nishant Kumar began his career as a marketing analyst at Paytm before moving to Simplilearn as performance marketing manager.

Nishant Kumar, who previously served as senior vice president – marketing and revenue (Eloelo, Connecto and Story TV), has been elevated to chief marketing officer at Eloelo Group.

Kumar began his career as a marketing analyst at Paytm before moving to Simplilearn as performance marketing manager. He later joined Flipkart as senior marketing manager, where he led brand and growth initiatives across categories including home appliances, electronics, furniture, fintech, personal care and home.

He then moved to Ola as group head – digital marketing, overseeing global priorities across EV, mobility and Ola Financial Services, spanning paid media and CRM, with a focus on driving ROAS. During his tenure, Kumar also led a digital-first strategy for Ola Electric’s two-wheeler business, selling over 60,000 scooters through online channels.

Subsequently, Kumar was appointed director – digital marketing and revenue strategy (India and international) at Apollo Hospitals.

At Eloelo, in his earlier role as vice president – revenue and growth, he led digital revenue and monetisation, retention strategies, and central analytics for Eloelo and Connecto.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 17:28:15 IST