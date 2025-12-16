Elon Musk becomes world’s first $600 billion individual as SpaceX valuation sparks historic wealth surge

Elon Musk on Monday became the first individual in the world to amass a net worth of more than $600 billion, according to a report by Forbes. The sharp rise in wealth came after news that his rocket company SpaceX was likely to go public at a valuation of $800 billion, with Forbes citing two people familiar with the development.

As per the report, Musk’s net worth surged by $168 billion in a single day following the issuance of a tender earlier this month that values SpaceX at $800 billion. The two investors quoted by the publication informed that the tender had significantly boosted perceptions of the company’s valuation, triggering the dramatic jump in Musk’s personal wealth.

According to a Reuters report last week, Musk owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX. Based on this holding, Forbes estimated that the valuation increase alone lifted his net worth by $168 billion to about $677 billion as of 12 pm ET on Monday. Forbes further stated that if a SpaceX initial public offering were to go ahead at the $800 billion valuation, Musk would be on track to become the world’s first trillionaire. Even if that valuation is not achieved, his estimated $336 billion stake in SpaceX has now emerged as his most valuable asset, as per Forbes estimates.

Musk’s wealth has also been buoyed by his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla, where he owns roughly 12%. Reuters reported that Tesla shares have climbed about 13% so far in 2025 despite lagging sales. The stock rose nearly 4% on Monday after Musk informed that Tesla was testing robotaxis without safety monitors in the front passenger seat. His Tesla stake is now valued at around $197 billion, excluding stock options from his 2018 CEO Performance Award, according to Forbes.

In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate compensation package in history, backing his strategy to transform the carmaker into a major artificial intelligence and robotics company. Separately, Reuters cited media reports stating that Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is in advanced talks to raise $15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of $230 billion.

Musk’s net worth has risen sharply over the past five years. In March 2020, his wealth stood at $24.6 billion. By August that year, a rally in Tesla shares pushed him past the $100 billion mark, making him only the fifth person to do so. He became the world’s richest person in January 2021 with a net worth of nearly $190 billion and crossed $300 billion in September 2021, becoming the third individual in history after Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault to reach that milestone. His fortune continued to climb, touching $400 billion in December 2024 and $500 billion in October, before surpassing $600 billion this week, according to Forbes.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 12:05 PM