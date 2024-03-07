comScore            

Facebook, Instagram global outage: Mark Zuckerberg's valuation drops by $ 2.79 billion

However, Mark Zuckerberg continued to maintain his position as the world’s fourth richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

By  Storyboard18Mar 7, 2024 10:08 AM
The global outage of Meta-owned apps Facebook and Instagram sent users rushing to Twitter now known as X to check about the outage. The apps were not working for users across the globe who experienced problems with Meta's popular apps. #InstagramDown started trending. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

March 5 saw the global outage of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. Following the outage, as per multiple reports, parent company Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg net worth declined by $ 2.79 billion, in a day, to hit $ 176 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, he continued to maintain his position as the world’s fourth richest person.

Instagram and Facebook experienced server issues as users reported page loading problems.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg’s rival, shared a series of tweets about the outage stating, “we know why you’re all here now”.


First Published on Mar 7, 2024 9:04 AM

