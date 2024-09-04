            
      FCB Ulka's Romit Nair joins Dentsu Creative as National Creative Director

      Romit Nair began his career as a creative director at Wunderman Thompson, and went on to work at Sapient too.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 4, 2024 1:06 PM
      Romit Nair is skilled in teamwork, short stories, business development, creative problem solving, and creative writing. (Image source: FCB Group India)

      Romit Nair, who led FCB Ulka as national creative director, has joined Dentsu Creative in a similar role.

      At FCB ULKA Bangalore, under his guidance, the creative department grew exponentially. He has worked on numerous brands in the country, including PepsiCo, Airtel, GSK, ITC, Hero, TVS, and Tata Motors, created over 150+ ad films and earned multiple awards.

      Nair began his career as a creative director at Wunderman Thompson, and went on to work at Sapient too.

      He is skilled in teamwork, short stories, business development, creative problem solving, and creative writing.

      In July, Dentsu Creative India appointed Abhijat Bharadwaj as CCO - Dentsu Creative Isobar.

      In his new role, Bharadwaj was required to focus on further strengthening the creative prowess and the talent pool that Dentsu Creative Isobar has built over the years, stated the company.


      First Published on Sep 4, 2024 1:06 PM

