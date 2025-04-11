            
Federal Bank appoints Virat Diwanji as Head of Consumer Banking amid strategic push for Version 4.0

The appointment of Diwanji, a seasoned banking professional, is seen as a pivotal step in strengthening Federal Bank’s consumer banking vertical as it gears up for rapid scale and innovation.

By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2025 9:19 AM
With Diwanji onboard and Version 4.0 in motion, industry watchers anticipate a dynamic phase of transformation at Federal Bank, particularly in customer-centric offerings and digital expansion.

In a strategic move aligned with its ambitious Version 4.0 growth roadmap, Federal Bank has appointed Virat Diwanji as the new Head of Consumer Banking.

Diwanji was previously working with Kotak Mahindra Bank as Group President and Head-Consumer Bank and has worked in Ford Credit and A F Fergusion & Co and also serves on the Board of a few companies as Non-Executive Director/Independent Director.

He holds a Masters in Business Administration and Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering.

With Diwanji onboard and Version 4.0 in motion, industry watchers anticipate a dynamic phase of transformation at Federal Bank, particularly in customer-centric offerings and digital expansion.


First Published on Apr 11, 2025 8:50 AM

