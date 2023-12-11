Full-funnel agency tgthr introduces its creative leadership team

tgthr - the forward-thinking full-funnel agency founded by Aalap Desai, introduces its creative leadership structure. The appointments unite a robust team of individuals. Collectively, they will amplify the agency's impact as a ‘force multiplier.’

Meet the founding partners:

Anadi Sah - national creative director, chief innovation officer & founding partner, tgthr

With an immersive experience of working on 100+ brands, Anadi has pioneered many industry-first innovations and integrated campaigns across platforms for brands like BMW, Reebok, Philips, KIA, Incredible India, Mortein, Vedantu and many more. He was previously at isobar for 13 years and had established it as a creative powerhouse in India. He will lead tgthr at a country level as the National Creative Director, along with helming a new future for brands in his role as the Chief Innovation Officer.

Vibhor Yadav - regional creative officer - North and South, & founding partner, tgthr

Born creative, bred creative, and an advertising wordsmith, Vibhor comes with a powerful brand-building experience. He has shaped brands like Royal Enfield, Maruti, ICICI, Marks & Spencer, Bira, adidas, American Express, Mortein and Dabur. His last stint was for ten years at isobar, where he consistently fused creativity with a solutions-oriented approach for brands. Vibhor will lead the creative mandate for two regions as the Regional Creative Officer, North & South, in his new role.

Pragati Rana - regional creative officer - West, head of originals & founding partner, tgthr

Pragati is a rare amalgamation of everything advertising and the client side. She has in-depth experience in strategy, account management, creativity, and content in mainline and digital on brands like P&G, Unilever, MTV, Tata, Honor, and ASUS. She has also worked on the client side at GSK. She was recognised with Adgully's Women Disruptor Award in 2019. In her new role, Pragati will lead the West region as the Regional Creative Officer and lead the long-form storytelling content vertical as Head of Originals.

Anirudh Venugopal- senior creative director, head of culture and founding partner, tgthr

Anirudh is a native of the connected world with an in-depth understanding of both traditional and digital multiverse. An award-winning creative professional, Anirudh's young energy has driven brands like VICE, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Hershey's, ASUS ROG, Acko, Marks & Spencer, earning him accolades like Facebook Thumbstoppers and Impact 30 under 30. He also represented India at the Asian Federation of Advertising Agencies' 'Fast Track Program' held in Malaysia in 2019. In his new role, he will be a creative force at tgthr and will be instrumental in shaping its culture. Aalap Desai, Founder & CCO of tgthr, talks about the thinking behind the team, "Today's world has evolved. The client's problems have evolved. Advertising needs to evolve, too. This team represents this evolution. The convergent experience of the team now at tgthr is equipped to deliver the results the business needs, the differentiation that the brands need and the creativity that the consumer needs. Not just this, we want to bring back what advertising has lost. Fun, laughter and the liberty to voice your truth while working on the brief.”