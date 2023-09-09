G20 Summit: PM Modi's opening address at G20 Summit delivered from behind a 'Bharat' plaque

In his inaugural address at the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the group "will have to look at concrete solutions to terrorism, climate change, supply chains and cyber security." He also proposed the African Union to be part of the G20. The first session of the G20 Summit is One Earth.

Prime Minister Modi's chair mentioned the country's name as 'Bharat' as he started his opening remarks at the G20 Summit 2023. The move had earlier sparked controversy after the President's invitation to world leaders for G20 dinner were sent in the name of 'Bharat' and not 'India'.

The renaming of India to Bharat is expected to be done during the five-day Special Session of Parliament commencing on 18 September.

'India urges world to move from global trust deficit to global trust'

PM Modi at G20 Summit 2023 said, "India welcomes all delegates to the G20 Summit. We need to have a human-centric approach towards every challenge. COVID created a trust deficit in the world. This time of the 21st century is a time to show a new way, a new direction to the world. We have to approach our responsibility by a human centric approach. India urges the world to move from global trust deficit to global trust. We will have to look at concrete solutions to terrorism, climate change, supply chains and cyber security."

What else is expected today?