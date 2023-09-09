comScore

Brand Makers

G20 Summit: PM Modi's opening address at G20 Summit delivered from behind a 'Bharat' plaque

The two-day summit of the Group of 20 nations kicks off today. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others arrived in the national capital yesterday.

By  Storyboard18Sep 9, 2023 12:19 PM
G20 Summit: PM Modi's opening address at G20 Summit delivered from behind a 'Bharat' plaque
Prime Minister Modi's chair mentioned the country's name as 'Bharat' as he started his opening remarks at the G20 Summit 2023. (Image source: PM Narendra Modi via Twitter)

In his inaugural address at the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the group "will have to look at concrete solutions to terrorism, climate change, supply chains and cyber security." He also proposed the African Union to be part of the G20. The first session of the G20 Summit is One Earth.

Prime Minister Modi's chair mentioned the country's name as 'Bharat' as he started his opening remarks at the G20 Summit 2023. The move had earlier sparked controversy after the President's invitation to world leaders for G20 dinner were sent in the name of 'Bharat' and not 'India'.

The renaming of India to Bharat is expected to be done during the five-day Special Session of Parliament commencing on 18 September.

'India urges world to move from global trust deficit to global trust'

PM Modi at G20 Summit 2023 said, "India welcomes all delegates to the G20 Summit. We need to have a human-centric approach towards every challenge. COVID created a trust deficit in the world. This time of the 21st century is a time to show a new way, a new direction to the world. We have to approach our responsibility by a human centric approach. India urges the world to move from global trust deficit to global trust. We will have to look at concrete solutions to terrorism, climate change, supply chains and cyber security."

What else is expected today?

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the Global Biofuel Alliance on Day 1 of the Summit today. The G20 Leaders' Summit began on Saturday (September 9) and will continue till Sunday. The two-day event will be held in New Delhi.


Tags
First Published on Sep 9, 2023 12:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Happy sexy millionaire by Steven Bartlett

Bookstrapping: Happy sexy millionaire by Steven Bartlett

Brand Makers

Hate the idea of having an opinion about everything. That’s my magic mental mantra: Samriddh Dasgupta

Hate the idea of having an opinion about everything. That’s my magic mental mantra: Samriddh Dasgupta

Brand Makers

Every viewer on JioCinema will be able to watch matches for free: Anil Jayaraj

Every viewer on JioCinema will be able to watch matches for free: Anil Jayaraj

Brand Makers

Dheeraj Sinha quits Leo Burnett, Publicis Groupe

Dheeraj Sinha quits Leo Burnett, Publicis Groupe

Brand Makers

RBI approves Dipak Gupta's appointment as interim chief of Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI approves Dipak Gupta's appointment as interim chief of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Brand Makers

United Breweries appoints Vivek Gupta as managing director and chief executive officer

United Breweries appoints Vivek Gupta as managing director and chief executive officer

Brand Makers

This is prime time for India in the global marketplace: David Kohler

This is prime time for India in the global marketplace: David Kohler