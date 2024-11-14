            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • gameskraft-appoints-shivanandan-pare-as-head-corporate-development-47408

      Shivanandan Pare of Deltatech joins Gameskraft

      Shivanandan Pare started his career as an assistant manager at Onkyo India and went on to work across Meghraj Financial Services Private Limited, Reliance - ADA Group Limited, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyNov 14, 2024 1:50 PM
      Shivanandan Pare of Deltatech joins Gameskraft
      As the former executive director, Shivanandan Pare delivered growth through organic and inorganic approaches. His skill sets ranged from stakeholder management, risk management, strategic vision and planning, ethical leadership, leadership, P&L management, adaptability and innovation, omni - channel, global business perspective, results-orientation, communication, problem solving, and decision making.

      Shivanandan Pare, who led Adda52.com as executive director, has joined Gameskraft as head - corporate development.

      Pare started his career as an assistant manager at Onkyo India and went on to work across Meghraj Financial Services Private Limited, Reliance - ADA Group Limited, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

      As the former executive director, Pare delivered growth through organic and inorganic approaches. His skill sets ranged from stakeholder management, risk management, strategic vision and planning, ethical leadership, leadership, P&L management, adaptability and innovation, omni - channel, global business perspective, results-orientation, communication, problem solving, and decision making.

      Pare also serves as a mentor and an advisor for startups in the field of e-commerce, AI, e-mobility, logistics and FMCG.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 14, 2024 12:53 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Reliance-Disney JV: Who are the top leaders at JioStar?

      Reliance-Disney JV: Who are the top leaders at JioStar?

      Brand Makers

      Intel's Roshni Das quits; says she will return to 'the corporate world' in 2025

      Intel's Roshni Das quits; says she will return to 'the corporate world' in 2025

      Brand Makers

      Physics Wallah appoints Blinkit’s Amit Sachdeva as CFO

      Physics Wallah appoints Blinkit’s Amit Sachdeva as CFO

      Brand Makers

      ICICI Securities elevates Srirang TK to MD & CEO

      ICICI Securities elevates Srirang TK to MD & CEO

      Brand Makers

      Nazara and ONDC launch "gCommerce" to revolutionize in-game monetization

      Nazara and ONDC launch "gCommerce" to revolutionize in-game monetization

      Brand Makers

      The hidden story behind Zomato's name revealed by CEO Deepinder Goyal

      The hidden story behind Zomato's name revealed by CEO Deepinder Goyal

      Brand Makers

      Ashwath Swaminathan quits IPO-bound Swiggy within a year

      Ashwath Swaminathan quits IPO-bound Swiggy within a year