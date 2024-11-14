Shivanandan Pare of Deltatech joins Gameskraft

ADVERTISEMENT
Shivanandan Pare, who led Adda52.com as executive director, has joined Gameskraft as head - corporate development.
Pare started his career as an assistant manager at Onkyo India and went on to work across Meghraj Financial Services Private Limited, Reliance - ADA Group Limited, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.
As the former executive director, Pare delivered growth through organic and inorganic approaches. His skill sets ranged from stakeholder management, risk management, strategic vision and planning, ethical leadership, leadership, P&L management, adaptability and innovation, omni - channel, global business perspective, results-orientation, communication, problem solving, and decision making.
Pare also serves as a mentor and an advisor for startups in the field of e-commerce, AI, e-mobility, logistics and FMCG.