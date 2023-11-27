George Kovoor to become PepsiCo India's president: Report

PepsiCo India may make George Kovoor, one of its most senior executives, as incumbent president, according to a report by The Economic Times. The report further stated, Ahmed ElSheikh, the current chief of PepsiCo India, is expected to get global role at the American food and beverage company early next year. ElSheikh took up this role in 2017.

Kovoor, who is the senior vice-president and general manager, beverages at PepsiCo India, has been in role since January 2022. He has had a three-decade long association with the maker of Pepsi and Mountain Dew fizzy drinks, Tropicana juices, Lays snacks and Doritos tortilla chips, in various leadership operating roles in Asia-Pacific, China and New York.