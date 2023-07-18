Global Desi Girl and icon Priyanka Chopra turns 41

Award-winning actor and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is a sought-after ambassador by many brands, both in India and globally, due to her charming persona and effervescent appeal. Chopra’s global recognition and brand value will only increase as she has the ability to influence multiple generations.

In 2021, Chopra launched haircare brand Anomaly in the beauty section in the US, and it became the second wealthiest beauty brand of 2023. As the desi girl turns 41 today, Storyboard18 looks at some iconic collaborations between Chopra and various brands.

Bumble: Bumble and Chopra first began their collaboration for the launch of Bumble’s networking mode Bumble Bizz in October 2017. Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd realized the potential of joining forces with Chopra to amplify the brand.

Pantene: To demonstrate the impact a positive voice can have versus a negative one, Pantene created a video to show Chopra’s reactions to varied social media comments about her. Through this initiative, Pantene hoped to inspire women to tap into their inner strength and #GoGentle even amid negative interactions, and rise from adversity.

Appy Fizz: Chopra’s brand is synonymous with aspiration. Considering that, Parle Agro decided to collaborate with her to showcase the bolder and edgier side of Appy Fizz, thereby reinforcing the drink’s leadership in the fruit-based carbonated category.