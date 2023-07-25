GroupM’s Sparsh Ganguli joins Astus Group as India head

Astus Group, a global media trading company has announced the official launch of its independent office in India. It will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli, who joins as the head for India operations.

Ganguli has over 25 years of experience working for agencies and media houses. They include Star, Sony, BAG Films.

Speaking on the development, Astus’ joint chairmen and founding members Frances Dickens and Paul Jackson, said, “We are fully committed to India as a market where we can help deliver incremental value for advertiser, agencies and media owners alike, ensuring that all parties get what they want as part of the process. We look forward to deepening our existing relationships and growing many more new ones over the coming years.”

Ganguli added, “Astus solves a real problem for clients who had to previously compromise on media to offset redundant or slow-moving products. In my experience working with clients and media houses in India, Astus business model can create synergies to enhance the efficiency of each media plan and add value to both parties.”