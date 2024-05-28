            

      Haleon's Bhawna Sikka to join Adidas India as CMO

      Bhawna Sikka is set to join the sportswear major Adidas, as per industry sources.

      By  Storyboard18May 28, 2024 8:02 AM
      Haleon's Bhawna Sikka to join Adidas India as CMO
      Bhawna Sikka's innings at GSK Consumer Healthcare India began in 2016 as the global marketing manager - ENO, India subcontinent.

      Bhawna Sikka, who is the category lead - Oral Healthcare, Haleon India (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare), is set to join sportswear major Adidas as chief marketing officer, as per industry sources. Sikka is set to take over the role which was held by Sunil Gupta who left to join Delhi Capitals as cheif executive officer.

      Sikka began her career at Nestle, where she held several key roles. As the senior brand manager - healthcare nutrition, Sikka was responsible for complete alignment of marketing strategies and products of Nestlé’s acquired health care nutrition portfolio. The portfolio acquired from Novartis Nutrition globally was integrated in India in 2010. Sikka has led work for assimilation of the range in Nestlé and a complete business and communication relaunch in 2012.

      Her innings at GSK Consumer Healthcare India began in 2016 as the global marketing manager - ENO, India subcontinent.


      Tags
      First Published on May 28, 2024 8:02 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Schbang appoints Dhwani Shah as head of media

      Schbang appoints Dhwani Shah as head of media

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Ashish Rai joins JSW Paints as chief business officer, decorative paints

      Unilever's Ashish Rai joins JSW Paints as chief business officer, decorative paints

      Brand Makers

      Nykaa Board appoints Santosh Desai as Independent Director

      Nykaa Board appoints Santosh Desai as Independent Director

      Brand Makers

      VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down

      VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down

      Brand Makers

      Ogilvy appoints Srijan Shukla as executive creative director

      Ogilvy appoints Srijan Shukla as executive creative director

      Brand Makers

      Sebamed elevates Philip Kuncheria to senior vice president and country head

      Sebamed elevates Philip Kuncheria to senior vice president and country head

      Brand Makers

      Hero Realty onboards Madhur Gupta as its CEO

      Hero Realty onboards Madhur Gupta as its CEO