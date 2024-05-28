Haleon's Bhawna Sikka to join Adidas India as CMO

Bhawna Sikka, who is the category lead - Oral Healthcare, Haleon India (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare), is set to join sportswear major Adidas as chief marketing officer, as per industry sources. Sikka is set to take over the role which was held by Sunil Gupta who left to join Delhi Capitals as cheif executive officer.
Sikka began her career at Nestle, where she held several key roles. As the senior brand manager - healthcare nutrition, Sikka was responsible for complete alignment of marketing strategies and products of Nestlé’s acquired health care nutrition portfolio. The portfolio acquired from Novartis Nutrition globally was integrated in India in 2010. Sikka has led work for assimilation of the range in Nestlé and a complete business and communication relaunch in 2012.
Her innings at GSK Consumer Healthcare India began in 2016 as the global marketing manager - ENO, India subcontinent.
Read More: VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down