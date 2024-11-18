            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • hclsoftware-appoints-vikrant-chowdhary-as-senior-vice-president-and-country-head-47742

      HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head

      In this role, Vikrant Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware’s India region business for growth and innovation across India's critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 18, 2024 2:26 PM
      HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head
      Vikrant Chowdary will play a key role in leading HCLSoftware’s Make in India commitment of being the largest India-based global enterprise software products company.

      HCLSoftware, an enterprise software products unit of HCLTech, announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India.

      In this role, Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware’s India region business for growth and innovation across India's critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments. Chowdary will play a key role in leading HCLSoftware’s Make in India commitment of being the largest India-based global enterprise software products company.

      Commenting on the appointment, Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware stated: "Vikrant’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal as we drive growth and innovation in India. We’re excited to welcome him as we solidify HCLSoftware’s leadership in the market."

      Based in the Delhi NCR region, Chowdhary brings more than 27 years of leadership experience to HCLSoftware. His expertise across Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, team leadership, and technology for enterprise & financial services, are pivotal for HCLSoftware’s strategic expansion in India’s growth market.

      Chowdhary’s career includes leadership roles at Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, IBM, and numerous startups. Most recently, he served as the first Chief Growth Officer at CleverTap. Chowdhary’s leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and operational excellence in highly dynamic, competitive environments.

      Chowdhary holds a Post-Graduate in Industrial Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 18, 2024 2:26 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Media Dialogues: CXOs on marketing's measures of excellence and AI impacts

      Media Dialogues: CXOs on marketing's measures of excellence and AI impacts

      Brand Makers

      ZEE leadership rejig: Punit Goenka resigns as MD, CFO Mukund Galgali will be deputy CEO

      ZEE leadership rejig: Punit Goenka resigns as MD, CFO Mukund Galgali will be deputy CEO

      Brand Makers

      ZEE's Punit Goenka to give up his MD role, asks board to relinquish him from the position

      ZEE's Punit Goenka to give up his MD role, asks board to relinquish him from the position

      Brand Makers

      Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18 over "doglapan" claims

      Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18 over "doglapan" claims

      Brand Makers

      Former Unilever exec Sandeep Tanwani takes over as Pidilite’s CMO

      Former Unilever exec Sandeep Tanwani takes over as Pidilite’s CMO

      Brand Makers

      Deep Bajaj steps down as Sirona co-founder after Rs 450 crore acquisition by Good Glamm

      Deep Bajaj steps down as Sirona co-founder after Rs 450 crore acquisition by Good Glamm

      Brand Makers

      What SRK and Piyush Pandey taught Rajiv Bajaj: Five lessons for leadership

      What SRK and Piyush Pandey taught Rajiv Bajaj: Five lessons for leadership