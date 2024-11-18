HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head

ADVERTISEMENT
HCLSoftware, an enterprise software products unit of HCLTech, announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India.
In this role, Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware’s India region business for growth and innovation across India's critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments. Chowdary will play a key role in leading HCLSoftware’s Make in India commitment of being the largest India-based global enterprise software products company.
Commenting on the appointment, Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware stated: "Vikrant’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal as we drive growth and innovation in India. We’re excited to welcome him as we solidify HCLSoftware’s leadership in the market."
Based in the Delhi NCR region, Chowdhary brings more than 27 years of leadership experience to HCLSoftware. His expertise across Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, team leadership, and technology for enterprise & financial services, are pivotal for HCLSoftware’s strategic expansion in India’s growth market.
Chowdhary’s career includes leadership roles at Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, IBM, and numerous startups. Most recently, he served as the first Chief Growth Officer at CleverTap. Chowdhary’s leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and operational excellence in highly dynamic, competitive environments.
Chowdhary holds a Post-Graduate in Industrial Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai.