HDFC Securities appoints Puneeth Bekal as chief marketing officer and executive vice president

Investment services provider HDFC securities has announced the appointment of Puneeth Bekal for the position of chief marketing officer (CMO) and executive vice president. Bekal will be heading the marketing department, and HDFC Sky – their flat pricing equity broking app launched in September 2023.

Bekal has experience in brands and marketing, with key expertise in brand strategy, marketing strategy, and digital marketing across industries and verticals. He was recently awarded as the 100 Most Influential Marketers by Business World and authored the Business World Marketing White Book.

Before joining HSL, Bekal worked for organizations including Mastercard, Godrej Group, Lodha Group, and Ceat Tyres. He holds a marketing degree from IIM-Calcutta.

Speaking on his appointment, Bekal said, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HDFC Securities, driving towards our shared vision of becoming the preeminent ally for financial investors. In a rapidly evolving landscape, we recognize the transformative power of cutting-edge technologies, and my commitment is to leverage these tools to unlock their full potential. The surge in over 10 crore new demat account openings in India since the pandemic, predominantly fueled by a wave of young and tech-savvy investors, underscores the dynamic shift in the financial landscape.

He further said, "As the newly appointed CMO at HDFC Securities and HDFC Sky, my immediate focus is to propel our digital capabilities to new heights, with a specific emphasis on HDFC Sky. This strategic initiative aims to position HDFC Sky as the undisputed investment platform of choice for the vibrant community of young and millennial investors across the nation. Through innovation, personalized experiences, and a commitment to trust, we aspire to redefine the landscape of financial services and solidify our standing as the go-to destination for the next generation of investors."

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC Securities, “Puneeth will be instrumental in crafting a new age, digital-first marketing ecosystem to lead HDFC Securities to stand out in the fragmented and evolving broking and distribution space in India. Puneeth’s enthusiasm and expertise will play a key role in the entire spectrum of HSL’s offerings ranging from our flat pricing offering - HDFC Sky to Investment advisory services.”