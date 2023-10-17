Here are IAA India Chapter's members for managing committee FY 23-24

The India Chapter of IAA has announced the members for its managing committee for the financial year 2023-24 at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by re-elected president, Avinash Pandey, chief executive officer, ABP Network.

Pandey said, “IAA India Chapter is uniquely positioned with such diverse group of industry leaders from ad-agencies, media, mediatech and advertisers. I am lucky that I enjoy support of such accomplished individuals in fulfilling the motto of IAA that advertising is a force for good. IAA India would be coming out with fresh new initiatives enabling social changes for good.”

Abhishek Karnani, vice president, IAA India Chapter, said, “I am very glad to be a part of a well-diversified team of Marcom leaders who will be leading the India Chapter in the year ahead. We are committed to promoting an ecosystem of excellence in every area we are involved in. Sustainability, Tech, Marketing, Creative Excellence and more. Look out for new initiatives and a drive to showcase communication as a force for good.”

The managing committee members are:

Rahul Johri, president - business South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Neeraj Roy, founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment

Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, EROS Media World PLC

Kranti Gada, Founder, neOwn

Nina Elavia Jaipuria , head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media

I Venkat, director, EENADU

Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising

Neena Dasgupta, CEO and founder, The Salt Inc Consulting & CEO, Aidem Ventures

Rana Barua, chief executive officer, Havas Group India

Partha Sinha, president , The Times of India Group

Dr. Bhaskar Das, chairperson, IdeateLabs

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, founder and president, The Horologists

Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director, Madison Communications

Alok Jalan, managing director, Laqshya Media Group

Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media

Rani Reddy, director, Indira Television

Monica Nayyar Patnaik, managing director, Sambad Group

Neha Barjatya, marketing director for Platforms and Devices, Google India

P N Mahadevan, corporate advisor, Netcon Technologies

Arun Srinivas, head - ads business, Meta India

Gauravjeet Singh, head - agency business, Meta India

Ashok Venkatramani, founder, Intelligent Insights

Rajiv Dubey, head of media, Dabur India

Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite