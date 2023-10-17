Here are IAA India Chapter's members for managing committee FY 23-24

The India Chapter of IAA has announced the members for its managing committee for the financial year 2023-24 at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by re-elected president, Avinash Pandey, chief executive officer, ABP Network.
Pandey said, “IAA India Chapter is uniquely positioned with such diverse group of industry leaders from ad-agencies, media, mediatech and advertisers. I am lucky that I enjoy support of such accomplished individuals in fulfilling the motto of IAA that advertising is a force for good. IAA India would be coming out with fresh new initiatives enabling social changes for good.”
Abhishek Karnani, vice president, IAA India Chapter, said, “I am very glad to be a part of a well-diversified team of Marcom leaders who will be leading the India Chapter in the year ahead. We are committed to promoting an ecosystem of excellence in every area we are involved in. Sustainability, Tech, Marketing, Creative Excellence and more. Look out for new initiatives and a drive to showcase communication as a force for good.”
The managing committee members are:
Rahul Johri, president - business South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Neeraj Roy, founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment
Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, EROS Media World PLC
Kranti Gada, Founder, neOwn
Nina Elavia Jaipuria , head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media
I Venkat, director, EENADU
Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising
Neena Dasgupta, CEO and founder, The Salt Inc Consulting & CEO, Aidem Ventures
Rana Barua, chief executive officer, Havas Group India
Partha Sinha, president , The Times of India Group
Dr. Bhaskar Das, chairperson, IdeateLabs
Mitrajit Bhattacharya, founder and president, The Horologists
Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director, Madison Communications
Alok Jalan, managing director, Laqshya Media Group
Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media
Rani Reddy, director, Indira Television
Monica Nayyar Patnaik, managing director, Sambad Group
Neha Barjatya, marketing director for Platforms and Devices, Google India
P N Mahadevan, corporate advisor, Netcon Technologies
Arun Srinivas, head - ads business, Meta India
Gauravjeet Singh, head - agency business, Meta India
Ashok Venkatramani, founder, Intelligent Insights
Rajiv Dubey, head of media, Dabur India
Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite
Kunal Lalani, MD, Crayons Advertising