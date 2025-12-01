Hrithik Roshan's family steps up Mumbai property acquisitions with ₹55 Crore spree

The acquisition comes just days after another buying round by the Roshan family in Andheri West.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has stepped up his family’s property investments in Mumbai, purchasing a premium commercial space worth ₹28 crore at Yura, a Grade-A neighbourhood office complex in Juhu developed by Pecan and Transcon, according to registration documents sourced from Propstack. The buy follows closely on the heels of his sister and parents acquiring commercial property in Andheri West for ₹27 crore, taking the family’s combined real-estate outlay over the past fortnight to ₹55 crore.

Hrithik’s latest purchase covers roughly 7,000 sq ft across two floors in Wing C of the Yura project, held under HRX Digitech LLP and Filmkunj (Bombay) LLP. The wing is designed as a premium “one floor per family” structure across four levels. The units, located on the third and fourth floors, each span between 769 sq ft and 852 sq ft of carpet area. The seller in all ten transactions is Yura Business Park Pvt Ltd, affiliated with Pecan and Transcon, with registrations completed on 27 November, as per a report by Business Standard.

Documents show that five units were bought by HRX LLP, where Hrithik and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, are designated partners. The remaining five units were acquired by Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, for which Hrithik and his mother Pinkie Roshan serve as directors. Sources in the industry noted that the Juhu property’s strategic position—almost equidistant from the homes of Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan—makes it particularly well-suited for their office operations.

Located near Juhu Circle, Yura has quickly become a sought-after commercial hub for Juhu residents looking for contemporary workspaces close to home. The development offers bespoke offices, curated retail spaces and designated areas for cafés and restaurants, along with strong connectivity via three metro corridors—Lines 1, 2A and the upcoming 2B—the new coastal road sea-link and the Western Express Highway.

The acquisition comes just days after another buying round by the Roshan family in Andheri West, where Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan purchased five commercial office units for ₹19.68 crore and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan bought two units for ₹6.42 crore, all within the same locality.

Hrithik Roshan is currently ranked the third-richest Bollywood actor, behind Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, with an estimated net worth of ₹2,200 crore.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 1:44 PM