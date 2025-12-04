Hyderabad entrepreneur sells ₹15-crore firm to pursue content creation at 39

In a striking break from conventional career arcs, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Rajive Dhavn has revealed that he sold his ₹15-crore business to restart his professional journey as a content creator at the age of 39.

Dhavn, who chronicled his decision in a candid Instagram post, said his story was “messy” rather than the typical linear tale of success. He reflected on how he began his working life selling sauces to bakeries as a child and later took up a job in retail “cleaning racks and folding shirts”.

He recalled receiving his first corporate salary while working at GE, only to lose his mother the very next day when he was just 18. After spending years in multinational companies, he walked away from the corporate world to pursue writing. That path eventually led him to establish What’s In a Name, an agency he launched in Hyderabad with a modest ₹40,000 loan, which grew into a company working with more than 100 brands and earning multiple awards.

Dhavn said he ultimately chose to sell all the companies he founded — not due to failure, but to start afresh as a content creator. “From scratch. At 39,” he wrote.

His announcement has drawn strong support online. Commenters praised his courage and resilience, with messages calling his journey “truly inspirational” and celebrating his willingness to rebuild his career from the ground up.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 12:46 PM