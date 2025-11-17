IIT-educated CEO explains why he pays ₹1 lakh salary a month for a full-time home manager

ADVERTISEMENT
Aman Goel, founder and CEO of GreyLabs AI, has detailed why he and his wife employ a full-time home manager on a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh, saying the decision has saved them considerable time and reduced the burden of daily household responsibilities. Goel, an IIT Bombay alumnus, shared on X that he and his wife Harshita Srivastava, an IIT Kanpur graduate, are both working professionals focused on building and scaling GreyLabs while also living with his parents, leaving little time for cooking, cleaning, maintenance, repairs, bill payments, grocery runs and other domestic tasks.
I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time.— Aman Goel (@amangoeliitb) November 15, 2025
We needed this because… https://t.co/bXt5B7xXLG
Goel explained that they decided to outsource household management to a trained professional who oversees food planning, groceries, laundry, wardrobes, repairs and coordination of other domestic staff. He said the role demands a higher skill level than typical domestic work, noting that their home manager previously served as Operations Head at a hotel chain. He revealed that she earns ₹1 lakh per month, or ₹12 lakh annually, and stated that while the amount may seem expensive, they value their time and are able to afford the service.
He said they opted for this arrangement because they wanted to focus their energy entirely on building GreyLabs and did not wish to burden his ageing parents with daily household management. He added that the home manager ensures smooth functioning of the household in a way that supports both their careers and their family’s wellbeing.
The admission sparked a wave of mockery and criticism online, with some users accusing Goel of wasting money or burning investor funds. Goel refuted these claims, clarifying that the salary comes from his personal funds, earned through the sale of his previous venture for millions of dollars. While some social media users criticised the choice, others defended him, arguing that he was simply prioritising his time, family and professional commitments and paying a fair wage for skilled work.