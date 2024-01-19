I’m a raging India bull: Sir Martin Sorrell

S4 Capital's Martin Sorrell spoke at the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos. He shared with Moneycontrol that he is betting on India's economic growth story. He expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get re-elected as India nears the 2024 general election.

"We got an election in India and Modi will be re-elected and that is good for India and for the world," stated Sorrell, Executive Chairman, S4 Capital, a digital advertising and marketing services company.

"He (Modi) is the ultimate master of branding and branding countries. He has done a superb job on positioning (India) and if you look at the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in India, the last year's projections for this year, it will embarrass a number of other countries,"Sorrell added.

According to Sorrell, India is now the go-to market and an alternative to China in Asia amidst the geopolitical issues in the world.

"India is very well positioned and with very strong growth potential. India will be the third largest economy of the world by 2025. I remain a raging (India) bull," he said.

Sorrell believes that the world's gaze is on India. "Three of the top five countries will be in Asia by 2050. India will be at number three. Countries like Japan will continue to be important but India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, among others is what I call the new Asia which is is really coming to perform."

While addressing artificial intelligence (AI), Sorrell said that while AI has huge opportunities especially in advertising, misuse of it is a concern.

"AI is another revolution and as big as internet and smartphone but when it comes to challenges many countries will have elections this year and it is inevitable that bad actors will misbehave and use AI. On the other hand, AI will inform voters. But it can also mis-inform."

The big tech companies will have to focus on self regulation, he highlighted.