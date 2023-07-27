India is open to Chinese investments: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told the Financial Times, that India was open to Chinese investments despite the history of border clashes between India and China.

"We are open to doing business with any company anywhere as long as they are investing and conducting their business lawfully and are in compliance with the Indian laws," told Chandrasekhar to the Financial Times.

On June 15 2020, during the peak of Covid-19, Ladakh’s Galwan Valley witnessed violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese soldiers. This resulted in the Indian government banning 300 plus Chinese apps which included Bytedance’s TikTok, Alipay, Shein, Baidu map, ShareIt, Kwai, UC Browser, BGMI, PUBG Mobile, among others.

A few of these apps are slowly making a comeback in the country. Krafton's popular game BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) becomes the first app to stage a comeback in the country. The app is making a comeback in India 10 months after suspension. Shein, the fast fashion giant is partnering with the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, to re-enter the market.