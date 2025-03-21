            
IndusInd Bank's CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy Arun Khurana to step down: Reports

Due to significant accounting lapses in the derivatives portfolio, the Reserve bank of India had lost complete trust in the top executives but to avoid losing the confidence of the depositors, they wanted an orderly transition, stated the reports.

By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2025 8:41 PM
After the disclosure of discrepancies, RBI assured depositors that the bank was well capitalised, further added the reports. (From left to right: Sumant Kathpalia and Arun Khurana)

After significant accounting lapses were found in the derivatives portfolio at IndusInd Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged the chief executive officer Sumant Kathpalia and the deputy CEO Arun Khurana to step down as soon as successors were found and they were approved by the central bank, stated media reports.

RBI had mentioned that they had lost complete trust in the top executives but to avoid losing the confidence of the depositors, they wanted an orderly transition. Further, the reports also stated that RBI was in the lookout for candidates who came from outside.

After the disclosure of discrepancies, RBI assured depositors that the bank was well capitalised, further added the reports.

On March 7, as per the exchange filing, Kathpalia was re-appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank for a further period of one year with effect from March 24, 2025 till March 23, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Kathpalia is a career banker with over 37 years of rich experience in large multi-national banks such as Citibank, Bank of America and ABN AMRO prior to joining Induslnd Bank. At IndusInd Bank,Kathpalia has been part of the core leadership team and joined the Bank 17 years ago.

He was responsible for the bank's overall business strategy and execution, financial management, managing investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, evaluation of inorganic growth opportunities, digitization, compliance and governance.


