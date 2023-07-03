Infectious Advertising brings Subhash Kamath on board as leadership mentor

Infectious Advertising has roped in Subhash Kamath as its leadership mentor. Kamath is an advertising veteran just shy of forty years of hands-on experience. In this time he has worked with Ogilvy, Grey, Ambience Publicis, Bates and BBH. He has been in top leadership roles, seventeen of which have been as a CEO.

Kamath has successfully led three mergers and acquisitions for WPP, and founded and built organisations like BBH in India from scratch. Over the years, he has provided strategic leadership to a lot of top brands – for both Indian and multinational clients. He believes strongly in driving leadership, as opposed to mere management.

"We at Infectious are delighted to have him on board as a Mentor. We look forward to his invaluable wisdom and experience to groom the Leadership team for the next growth burst. He also will have several interactive storytelling sessions to instil in our young talent the vision and rigour to excel,’ said Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, founders of Infectious Advertising.

“Subhash has been a friend, philosopher and guide for both of us for a long time. When he mentioned that he was getting into mentoring we put our hands up immediately. His wisdom and insights will be invaluable to us as we prepare to launch into our next phase of growth. We are delighted that he has kindly agreed,” concluded the duo.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with great mentors, who helped better me with their wisdom and experience. I wish to follow in their footsteps and do my bit for the next generation of leaders. I’ve known Nisha and Ramanuj for many years now and they’ve built a fine agency. So when they reached out to me, I instantly agreed to mentor them,” added Kamath.