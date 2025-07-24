            

Insurance regulatory body appoints Ajay Seth as Chairman

Seth served as DEA Secretary in the Finance Ministry. The Centre had assigned him an additional charge this year--Revenue Secretary after Tuhin Kanta was appointed as the Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2025 4:10 PM
Ajay Seth, Chairman, IRDAI

The insurance regulatory body on Thursday appointed Ajay Seth as its new Chairman. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) Seth succeeded Debasish Panda, whose tenure ended in March 2025. The post of IRDAI has remained vacant since then. Now, Seth will take charge and will hold the post for three years.

Before being appointed as IRDAI Chairman, Seth served as DEA Secretary in the Finance Ministry. The Centre had assigned him an additional charge this year--Revenue Secretary after Tuhin Kanta was appointed as the Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March this year.

About Ajay Seth:

He is an 1987-batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre. He has over three decades of experience in public service and has played a key role in policy-making for economic growth, fiscal management, infrastructure funding, and digital payments.

He has spent 18 years in public finance and taxation roles and about three years each in the social sector and urban transport and infrastructure, serving in the Government of India, Government of Karnataka, and Asian Development Bank.

He was awarded Excellence in Public Administration in 2013 for his contribution in transforming Karnataka's commercial tax administration.

Seth was the officer-in-charge of the finance track during India's G20 presidency.


First Published on Jul 24, 2025 4:09 PM

