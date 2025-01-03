            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • jackelyn-keller-to-be-comscores-new-chief-marketing-officer-52230

Jackelyn Keller to be Comscore's new Chief Marketing Officer

Before taking on this new role, Keller served as the Global Head of Product Marketing at Quantcast, a demand-side platform (DSP).

By  Storyboard18Jan 3, 2025 1:11 PM
Jackelyn Keller to be Comscore's new Chief Marketing Officer
Keller succeeds Tania Yukia, who left the company in 2023 after playing a key role in repositioning the brand around the future of media measurement

In a significant leadership change at one of media measurement's key players, Comscore has appointed Jackelyn Keller as its new Chief Marketing Officer, filling a position left vacant since Tania Yukia's departure in 2023.

Keller, who most recently served as Global Head of Product Marketing at the advertising technology company Quantcast, brings extensive experience in television, streaming media and digital advertising to her new role. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Comscore as it continues to adapt to rapid changes in media consumption and measurement.

Before joining Comscore, Keller established herself as a prominent figure in digital advertising technology, notably as Head of Market Intelligence and Global Product Strategy at Samsung Ads, where she spearheaded the launch of Samsung's demand-side platform for advertisers.

In recent months, Keller has already begun shaping Comscore's strategic direction, serving as an advisor on positioning and creative initiatives. She has been instrumental in developing new programs like Comscore Data Divas and Barbershop, Beauty and Local Buzz.

Keller succeeds Yukia, who during her tenure helped reposition Comscore's brand to focus on the future of media measurement, a strategic shift that appears set to continue under the new leadership.


Tags
First Published on Jan 3, 2025 1:00 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

HUL likely to acquire skincare startup Minimalist in Rs 3,000 crore deal: Report

HUL likely to acquire skincare startup Minimalist in Rs 3,000 crore deal: Report

Brand Makers

UFO Moviez promotes Siddharth Bhardwaj to CEO

UFO Moviez promotes Siddharth Bhardwaj to CEO

Brand Makers

Amit Ganorkar to succeed Neelesh Garg at TATA AIG as MD and CEO

Amit Ganorkar to succeed Neelesh Garg at TATA AIG as MD and CEO

Brand Makers

In Meta shake-up, Republican Joel Kaplan to lead global affairs; Nick Clegg departs

In Meta shake-up, Republican Joel Kaplan to lead global affairs; Nick Clegg departs

Brand Makers

Mamaearth-owner Honasa Consumer's CBO Zairus Master quits

Mamaearth-owner Honasa Consumer's CBO Zairus Master quits

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: Understanding interaction between artist and AI, says Aditya Kanthy of Omnicom Advertising Group

2025 - The Year Of...: Understanding interaction between artist and AI, says Aditya Kanthy of Omnicom Advertising Group

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: AI-driven features making OTT platforms more inclusive, says ZEE5's Manish Kalra

2025 - The Year Of...: AI-driven features making OTT platforms more inclusive, says ZEE5's Manish Kalra