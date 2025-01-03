Jackelyn Keller to be Comscore's new Chief Marketing Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant leadership change at one of media measurement's key players, Comscore has appointed Jackelyn Keller as its new Chief Marketing Officer, filling a position left vacant since Tania Yukia's departure in 2023.
Keller, who most recently served as Global Head of Product Marketing at the advertising technology company Quantcast, brings extensive experience in television, streaming media and digital advertising to her new role. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Comscore as it continues to adapt to rapid changes in media consumption and measurement.
Before joining Comscore, Keller established herself as a prominent figure in digital advertising technology, notably as Head of Market Intelligence and Global Product Strategy at Samsung Ads, where she spearheaded the launch of Samsung's demand-side platform for advertisers.
In recent months, Keller has already begun shaping Comscore's strategic direction, serving as an advisor on positioning and creative initiatives. She has been instrumental in developing new programs like Comscore Data Divas and Barbershop, Beauty and Local Buzz.
Keller succeeds Yukia, who during her tenure helped reposition Comscore's brand to focus on the future of media measurement, a strategic shift that appears set to continue under the new leadership.