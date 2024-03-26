comScore            

      Jamshed Taraporwala joins Table Space as executive director - India Enterprise Business Development

      Jamshed Taraporwala will lead the setting up of a team that will engage with both existing and new clients across India.

      Mar 26, 2024
      With over 17 years of experience in commercial real estate, Jamshed Taraporwala has worked at Knight Frank India and JLL.

      Table Space, a brand in managed workspace solutions, has appointed Jamshed Taraporwala as the executive director of India - Enterprise Business Development to capitalise on the rapid expansion of India's managed workspace market. Fueled by a burgeoning demand from enterprise clients seeking agile, adaptable, and premium real estate solutions, industry reports predict a CAGR exceeding 15 percent for the category over the next five years.

      “The demand for adaptable and premium workspace solutions is booming, and I see a massive opportunity for Table Space to capitalise on this growth. By setting up a business development team and attracting top talent, we aim to unlock new revenue streams for the brand and strengthen our leadership position in the category. “ said Taraporwala.

      Taraporwala will lead the setting up of a dedicated team that will engage deeply with both existing and new clients across India.

      Amit Banerji, chief executive officer, of Table Space, said, "The Indian flexible workspace sector is at the cusp of a paradigm shift, with managed offices leading the charge. To navigate this dynamic landscape, leadership that fosters high-performing teams is paramount. Jamshed's proven track record in this area makes him the ideal fit. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of this burgeoning industry, not just for Table Space, but for the entire managed office ecosystem."


      First Published on Mar 26, 2024

