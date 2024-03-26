Jamshed Taraporwala joins Table Space as executive director - India Enterprise Business Development

Table Space, a brand in managed workspace solutions, has appointed Jamshed Taraporwala as the executive director of India - Enterprise Business Development to capitalise on the rapid expansion of India's managed workspace market. Fueled by a burgeoning demand from enterprise clients seeking agile, adaptable, and premium real estate solutions, industry reports predict a CAGR exceeding 15 percent for the category over the next five years.

With over 17 years of experience in commercial real estate, Taraporwala has worked at Knight Frank India and JLL.

“The demand for adaptable and premium workspace solutions is booming, and I see a massive opportunity for Table Space to capitalise on this growth. By setting up a business development team and attracting top talent, we aim to unlock new revenue streams for the brand and strengthen our leadership position in the category. “ said Taraporwala.

Taraporwala will lead the setting up of a dedicated team that will engage deeply with both existing and new clients across India.