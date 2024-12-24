            
Japan’s antitrust regulator poised to conclude Google violated law in search case

Watchdog to issue cease-and-desist order over smartphone contracts restricting web search competition.

By  Storyboard18Dec 24, 2024 11:18 AM
The investigation, which began in October last year, examined whether Google's agreements grant its search engine an unearned competitive edge, hindering rivals' ability to operate fairly.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is reportedly set to conclude that Google violated the country's antitrust laws, according to Nikkei Asia.

The decision arises from an investigation into Google's contracts with smartphone manufacturers, which the commission believes unfairly limit competition in web search services.

The investigation, which began in October last year, examined whether Google's agreements grant its search engine an unearned competitive edge, hindering rivals' ability to operate fairly.

This move aligns with other antitrust actions taken against Google in regions such as Europe and the United States, where the tech giant has similarly been scrutinized for its market dominance.

In response, the JFTC is expected to issue a cease-and-desist order compelling Google to put an end to these monopolistic practices.


First Published on Dec 24, 2024 11:18 AM

