Jindal Stainless appoints Mohit Taneja as head of marketing

Mohit Taneja, who led Vedanta as group head - brand, digital and ESG communication, has joined Jindal Stainless as head of marketing.
Taneja began his career at Motorola Mobile Devices, and went on to work across The Times of India and adidas Group.
As the assistant brand manager of Adidas India, he created and deploy integrated marketing strategies at brand, segment and company level. He looked into media planning and buying, social / digital marketing. He looked into planning and execution for new product launches.
His skills span across brand strategy, corporate communications, digital, public relations, market research, advertising, media planning /buying and consumer/ retail/ luxury marketing.