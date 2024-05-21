Jindal Stainless appoints Sanjay Mishra as chief digital and information officer

India’s stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless, announced the appointment of Sanjay Mishra as its new Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO). Mishra is experienced in digital and information technology. At Jindal Stainless, he will be responsible for spearheading strategic digitalisation and transformation initiatives aimed at making the organisation a digital powerhouse.

Speaking on the appointment, Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless said, “Embracing digitisation and prioritising information security are not just trends; they're essential to the growth and sustainability of our organisation. As our new CDIO, Mr Mishra will help us envision a future where we are heralded as the flagbearers of technological innovation in the industry. I am certain that his contributions will boost our efficiency, ensure company-wide data integrity and safeguard our valuable assets.”

Prior to joining Jindal Stainless, Mishra has worked at global organisations, including IBM, GE, and L&T. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in spearheading the development of core commerce products, overseeing the implementation of ERPs for global clientele, and leading the development of one of the largest in-house developed ERP & analytics platform. He holds an M.Tech in Industrial Management from IIT Kanpur and earned his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from KNIT Sultanpur.

Commenting on his new role, Mishra said, “I am thrilled to join Jindal Stainless at such a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey. With the organisation’s steadfast commitment to innovation and a clear focus on information security, I am excited to lead the charge in augmenting the company’s technological capabilities, while driving growth, streamlining processes, and elevating Jindal Stainless to new heights of success.”