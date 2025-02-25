Jubilant FoodWorks responds to FIR against Chairman, says allegations 'baseless, false'

ADVERTISEMENT
Food service company Jubilant FoodWorks on Tuesday issued a statement following an FIR registered against the company's chairman Shyam S Bhartia by a Bollywood actress.
The operator of Domino's Pizza and Popeyes and Dunkin Donut chain said that Bhartia has denied all allegations by calling them "baseless, false and disparaging".
In a BSE filing, Jubilant FoodWorks said that the Bombay High Court has specifically stated that the police shall investigate the case on its own merits. "The Court has also made it clear in the said order that they have not dwelled on the merits of the complaint in any manner whatsoever," the company added.
Bhartia said he would fully cooperate with the investigation agency as and when called upon to do so.