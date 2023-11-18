comScore

Brand Makers

Justdial’s Prasun Kumar joins Magicbricks

Prasun Kumar has worked across McCann WorldGroup, Madison Communications, Levi Strauss & Co, MTS, Sony Mobile Communications and Reliance Communications.

By  Storyboard18Nov 18, 2023 10:10 AM
Justdial’s Prasun Kumar joins Magicbricks
Then, Prasun Kumar moved to Magicbricks as head of marketing, new revenue verticals, content and public relations where he led multiple strategic initiatives as part of the leadership team including launching new revenue platforms, offline brand ventures etc.

Prasun Kumar, who led Justdial as chief marketing officer and business head has moved to Magicbricks in a new position. During his stint at Justdial, Kumar looked into the development of overall brand marketing strategy & JdShopping (e-com venture) marketing strategy.

Kumar, who started his career with McCann WorldGroup, went on to be a part of agencies and companies like Madison Communications, Levi Strauss & Co, MTS, Sony Mobile Communications and Reliance Communications.

Then, he moved to Magicbricks as head of marketing, new revenue verticals, content and public relations where he led multiple strategic initiatives as part of the leadership team including launching new revenue platforms, offline brand ventures etc.


Tags
    First Published on Nov 18, 2023 10:10 AM

    More from Storyboard18

    Brand Makers

    Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

    Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

    Brand Makers

    Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

    Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

    Brand Makers

    Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

    Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

    Brand Makers

    BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

    BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

    Brand Makers

    Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

    Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

    Brand Makers

    Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

    Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

    Brand Makers

    AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

    AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

    Brand Makers

    CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

    CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more