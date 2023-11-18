Justdial’s Prasun Kumar joins Magicbricks

Prasun Kumar, who led Justdial as chief marketing officer and business head has moved to Magicbricks in a new position. During his stint at Justdial, Kumar looked into the development of overall brand marketing strategy & JdShopping (e-com venture) marketing strategy.
Kumar, who started his career with McCann WorldGroup, went on to be a part of agencies and companies like Madison Communications, Levi Strauss & Co, MTS, Sony Mobile Communications and Reliance Communications.
Then, he moved to Magicbricks as head of marketing, new revenue verticals, content and public relations where he led multiple strategic initiatives as part of the leadership team including launching new revenue platforms, offline brand ventures etc.