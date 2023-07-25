Kingshuk Mitra moves on from Essence to join Star Sports

Kingshuk Mitra, the COO APAC of GroupM-owned Essence has moved on from the company after a sixteen-year stint. As per reports, Mitra has been appointed as the head of ad sales for Star Sports at Disney Star.
At Star Sports, Mitra would be reporting to Ajit Varghese, Disney Star's Head of Network Advertising Sales. Mitra's appointment comes after Ambarish Bandyopadhyay's departure from the company in March during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
At Essence, Mitra’s role entailed reporting into the Global COO, ensuring the ongoing success and profitability of the agency by delivering consistent work quality to their clients across APAC, and making sure their business strategy translates into smart day-to-day operational decisions.
With over 20 years of experience in digital company transformations, Mitra's expertise spans markets such as India, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and Indonesia. He has previously held positions at Madison, Emami, and Mindshare