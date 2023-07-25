comScore

Brand Makers

Kingshuk Mitra moves on from Essence to join Star Sports

At Star Sports, Kingshuk Mitra would be reporting to Ajit Varghese, Disney Star's Head of Network Advertising Sales. Mitra's appointment comes after Ambarish Bandyopadhyay's departure from the company in March during the IPL season.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2023 4:55 PM
Kingshuk Mitra moves on from Essence to join Star Sports
At Essence, Mitra’s role entailed reporting into the Global COO, ensuring the ongoing success and profitability of the agency by delivering consistent work quality to their clients across APAC, and making sure their business strategy translates into smart day-to-day operational decisions.

Kingshuk Mitra, the COO APAC of GroupM-owned Essence has moved on from the company after a sixteen-year stint. As per reports, Mitra has been appointed as the head of ad sales for Star Sports at Disney Star.

At Star Sports, Mitra would be reporting to Ajit Varghese, Disney Star's Head of Network Advertising Sales. Mitra's appointment comes after Ambarish Bandyopadhyay's departure from the company in March during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

At Essence, Mitra’s role entailed reporting into the Global COO, ensuring the ongoing success and profitability of the agency by delivering consistent work quality to their clients across APAC, and making sure their business strategy translates into smart day-to-day operational decisions.

With over 20 years of experience in digital company transformations, Mitra's expertise spans markets such as India, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and Indonesia. He has previously held positions at Madison, Emami, and Mindshare


Tags
First Published on Jul 25, 2023 4:37 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Dentsu X India onboards Jose Leon as CEO

Dentsu X India onboards Jose Leon as CEO

Brand Makers

Alok Jain joins Viacom18 as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional

Alok Jain joins Viacom18 as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional

Brand Makers

ACI Infotech appoints Tushar Sharma as chief marketing officer

ACI Infotech appoints Tushar Sharma as chief marketing officer

Brand Makers

GroupM’s Sparsh Ganguli joins Astus Group as India head

GroupM’s Sparsh Ganguli joins Astus Group as India head

Brand Makers

Disney+Hotstar appoints Neha Sharma Katyal as director of agency sales

Disney+Hotstar appoints Neha Sharma Katyal as director of agency sales

Brand Makers

Mondelez-owned Oreo uses Farhan Akhtar and Artificial Intelligence in new campaign

Mondelez-owned Oreo uses Farhan Akhtar and Artificial Intelligence in new campaign

Brand Makers

Google lays off director of news Madhav Chinnappa

Google lays off director of news Madhav Chinnappa