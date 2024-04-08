comScore            

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Ritesh Mishra's responsibilities include shaping the company's strategic direction, expanding its business footprint, and strengthening its market leadership across various functions including Business Development, IT, Marketing, Retail Operations, and Supply-chain.

      Ritesh Mishra has over 23 years of extensive experience and leadership in the retail industry.

      Landmark Group, India announced the appointment of Ritesh Mishra as the new deputy chief executive officer for Lifestyle.

      With over 23 years of extensive experience and leadership in the retail Industry, Mishra's responsibilities include shaping the company's strategic direction, expanding its business footprint, and strengthening its market leadership across various functions including Business Development, IT, Marketing, Retail Operations, and Supply-chain.

      Mishra shared, “I am pleased to join and be part of this dynamic team. I look ahead to collaborating with my colleagues to drive growth, enhance customer experiences, and elevate our position in the market."

      Dev Iyer, executive director and chief executive officer, Lifestyle India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ritesh Mishra to our team. His extensive experience and proven track record in the retail industry make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his strategic insights and leadership will greatly contribute to our continued success and growth."


