LIC names Ramakrishnan Chander Managing Director at pay scale of Rs 2.05–2.24 lakh

Ramakrishnan Chander, who took over as Chief Investment Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (CIO & KMP) at LIC on June 5, 2025, began his career with the insurer in 1990 as an Assistant Administrative Officer.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has appointed Ramakrishnan Chander as its new Managing Director, effective December 1.

Before stepping into the role, Chander served as Executive Director of Investment – Front Office and Chief Investment Officer, where he oversaw key investment operations of the state-owned insurer.

His appointment carries a pay scale of Rs 2,05,400 to Rs 2,24,400 and will remain in effect until his superannuation on September 30, 2027, or until further orders.

Chander joined LIC in 1990 as an Assistant Administrative Officer. Over his 35-year tenure, he has held senior positions across marketing and administration, including Senior Divisional Manager, Regional Manager (Marketing) and Regional Manager (P&GS). He also headed the insurer’s Strategic Business Unit for International Operations as Executive Director.

