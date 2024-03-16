comScore            

      Advertising

      Lintas's former vice chairman Fali Vakeel passes away

      Even after Fali Vakeel's retirement as vice chairman of Lintas, Fali Vakeel remained deeply intertwined with the agency, serving as the Trustee of its Employee Welfare Trust.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 16, 2024 2:00 PM
      Lintas's former vice chairman Fali Vakeel passes away
      Throughout his career, Fali Vakeel witnessed the evolution of the advertising industry. He was titled as the 'Last of the Mad Men in Indian advertising,' by his colleagues and peers in the industry.

      Fali Vakeel passed away on March 16th, 2024, just two months away from his birthday on May 6th.

      Vakeel's career spanned over several decades, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Indian advertising. Under Vakeel's leadership at Lintas experienced significant growth, securing well-known clients and accolades. Even after his retirement as vice chairman of Lintas, Fali Vakeel remained deeply intertwined with the agency, serving as the Trustee of its Employee Welfare Trust.

      Throughout his career, Vakeel witnessed the evolution of the advertising industry. He was titled as the 'Last of the Mad Men in Indian advertising,' by his colleagues and peers in the industry.

      Subramanyeswar S (Subbu) – group chief executive officer India and CSO (APAC), MullenLowe Global said, “Once in a rare while, someone like Fali comes along to not only raise the bar in their field of operation, but they create an entirely new standards of measurement - CREATIVITY, in our case. Our deepest condolences goes to his family, personal friends, and to the entire Lintas community. He will always be an inspirer and admirer to us. May he rest in peace!”


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 16, 2024 2:00 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Quantum Brief

      Haldiram's introduces new range of Holi products via latest campaign

      Haldiram's introduces new range of Holi products via latest campaign

      Quantum Brief

      Thums Up's launches campaign ft. Kichcha Sudeep with new "Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad" tagline

      Thums Up's launches campaign ft. Kichcha Sudeep with new "Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad" tagline

      Advertising

      Ads can now be shot for free on govt land in Maharashtra

      Ads can now be shot for free on govt land in Maharashtra

      Brand Marketing

      Signpost lands exclusive ad space on 200 of Mumbai's new electric double-decker buses

      Signpost lands exclusive ad space on 200 of Mumbai's new electric double-decker buses

      Advertising

      Jindal Steel highlights India's spirit through 'The Steel of India' campaign

      Jindal Steel highlights India's spirit through 'The Steel of India' campaign

      Brand Marketing

      Aamir Khan turns 59: A glimpse of his iconic ads

      Aamir Khan turns 59: A glimpse of his iconic ads