Lintas's former vice chairman Fali Vakeel passes away

Fali Vakeel passed away on March 16th, 2024, just two months away from his birthday on May 6th.

Vakeel's career spanned over several decades, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Indian advertising. Under Vakeel's leadership at Lintas experienced significant growth, securing well-known clients and accolades. Even after his retirement as vice chairman of Lintas, Fali Vakeel remained deeply intertwined with the agency, serving as the Trustee of its Employee Welfare Trust.

Throughout his career, Vakeel witnessed the evolution of the advertising industry. He was titled as the 'Last of the Mad Men in Indian advertising,' by his colleagues and peers in the industry.

Subramanyeswar S (Subbu) – group chief executive officer India and CSO (APAC), MullenLowe Global said, “Once in a rare while, someone like Fali comes along to not only raise the bar in their field of operation, but they create an entirely new standards of measurement - CREATIVITY, in our case. Our deepest condolences goes to his family, personal friends, and to the entire Lintas community. He will always be an inspirer and admirer to us. May he rest in peace!”